First Ascent Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after acquiring an additional 291,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,171,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.