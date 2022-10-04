First Ascent Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.