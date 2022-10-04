Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $2.75 on Major Exchanges

Firo (FIRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Firo has a total market cap of $31.76 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00013662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,092.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00274331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00138360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00730273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00594473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00594949 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 11,568,700 coins. The official website for Firo is firo.org. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.