FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $36.30 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014813 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012472 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007168 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010320 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012400 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.
About FIO Protocol
FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,018,024 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FIO Protocol Coin Trading
