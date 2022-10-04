FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FINW opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FinWise Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kent Landvatter bought 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kent Landvatter bought 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Christopher Obrien bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,548.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $116,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $150,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

