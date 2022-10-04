FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of FINW opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $150,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
