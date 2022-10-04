Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 12,455 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 22,324 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TDVG stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

