Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

