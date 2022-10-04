Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

