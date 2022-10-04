Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 232,129 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 50,027.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,129 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,801,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $495,000.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAX opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $27.08.
