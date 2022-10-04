Financial Connections Group Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $48.30.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

