Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $92,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.89, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $400,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,206. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

