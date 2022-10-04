Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after buying an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day moving average is $144.69. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.