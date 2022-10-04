Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 209.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

