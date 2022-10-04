Financial Connections Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Connections Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

