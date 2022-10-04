Financial Connections Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

