Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.