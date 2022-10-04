Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

