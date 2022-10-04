Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 50,027.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,129 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

DFAX stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

