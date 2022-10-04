Financial Connections Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 273.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,206 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

