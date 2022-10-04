Financial Comparison: Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gogoro presently has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 79.17%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.36%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Gogoro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.0% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gogoro and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Volcon $450,000.00 114.17 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volcon.

Summary

Volcon beats Gogoro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Volcon

(Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

