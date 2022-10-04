Financial Analysis: System1 (NYSE:SST) vs. Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares System1 and Sify Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Sify Technologies $362.79 million 0.86 $16.59 million N/A N/A

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sify Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

System1 has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for System1 and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

System1 presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.13%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -27.34% -9.76% Sify Technologies 4.59% 18.27% 5.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats System1 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate-based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

