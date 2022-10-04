FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGI stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FGI Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

FGI Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FGI Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

