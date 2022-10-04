Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 412,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after buying an additional 336,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $374,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

