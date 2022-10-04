Feeder.finance (FEED) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62,491.08

Feeder.finance (FEED) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Feeder.finance has traded down 40% against the dollar. Feeder.finance has a total market cap of $62,491.08 and $19,165.00 worth of Feeder.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feeder.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,056.03 or 1.00014611 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064164 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Feeder.finance Coin Profile

Feeder.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2021. Feeder.finance’s official Twitter account is @investfeed.

Feeder.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feeder.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feeder.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feeder.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

