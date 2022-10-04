FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Price Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Articles
