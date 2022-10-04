FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,218. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

