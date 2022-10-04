FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 20th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70.
FAT Brands Company Profile
