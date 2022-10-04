FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 20th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

FAT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70.

FAT Brands Company Profile

Featured Articles

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

