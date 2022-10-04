Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 403,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 385,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 268,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.61. 418,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $684.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,259.00 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

