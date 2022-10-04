Family Legacy Inc. Sells 481 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.