Family Legacy Inc. Sells 220 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

SO stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

