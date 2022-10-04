Family Legacy Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 122,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

