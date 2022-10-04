Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 664 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 139,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

