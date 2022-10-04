Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

