FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $408.12 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.91.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $418.38.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.