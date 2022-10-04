Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

