Experty Wisdom Token (WIS) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Experty Wisdom Token (WIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Experty Wisdom Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Experty Wisdom Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Experty Wisdom Token has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $15,077.00 worth of Experty Wisdom Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Experty Wisdom Token Profile

Experty Wisdom Token was first traded on November 6th, 2020. Experty Wisdom Token’s total supply is 79,404,564 coins. Experty Wisdom Token’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Experty Wisdom Token’s official website is experty.io/en.

Experty Wisdom Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty's mission is to encourage the adoption of crytpocurrencies on a global scale by creating easy to use solutions that unleash the growth potential of every professional and company in the world.It creates a platform to allow you to receive relevant messages from founders, executives, and researchers interested in DeFi and connect with companies.”

