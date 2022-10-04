Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

EXPE stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.40. 2,581,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

