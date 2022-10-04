Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,115,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,527 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $95,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. 179,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

