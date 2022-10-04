Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.44. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,779. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.35.
