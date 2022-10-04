Evolution Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Evolution Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,850,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 4,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,301. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

