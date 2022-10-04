Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for approximately 2.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,137. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

