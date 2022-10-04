EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 711,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded up 0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 11.32. 6,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.16. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 7.73 and a 12 month high of 21.69.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 152.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. Analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 18.25.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

