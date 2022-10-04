Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in September

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 465,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.6 days.

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $131.04.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.