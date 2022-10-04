Euler Tools (EULER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,986.00

Euler Tools (EULER) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Euler Tools has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $16,986.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler Tools coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler Tools has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Euler Tools Coin Profile
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Euler Tools Coin Trading
