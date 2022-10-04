EULAV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

