EULAV Asset Management Has $3.90 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.78 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $443.64 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

