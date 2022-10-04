EULAV Asset Management Has $3.06 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Starbucks stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

