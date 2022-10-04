EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $289.73 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

