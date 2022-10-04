EULAV Asset Management Acquires New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RIVN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.05.

Shares of RIVN opened at 31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is 35.02 and its 200-day moving average is 33.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

