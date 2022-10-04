EULAV Asset Management Acquires 5,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Up 3.8 %

TNET opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,462 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.