Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Etsy Stock Up 5.2 %

ETSY traded up $5.48 on Tuesday, reaching $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,919,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,919,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,593. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 133,502 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

